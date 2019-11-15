19-year-old killed in Covington County crash

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Georgiana woman has died following a Thursday morning crash in Covington County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Sierra E. Newman, 19, was killed shortly before noon when a 2000 Ford F-250 struck the 2010 Kia Rio she was driving on Alabama 55 near mile marker 40.
Newman and the driver of the Ford, Feagin Allen Sweatt, of Red Level, were transported to Andalusia Health where she was pronounced dead. Sweatt suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
