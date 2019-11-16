Inmate escapes from Red Eagle Work Center

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate escaped from Red Eagle Work Center north of Montgomery overnight, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
William Jeffery Dannelly, 38, left the facility around 1 a.m. Saturday, ADOC said in a news release.
Dannelly is listed as being 5′7 and 175 pounds. He has multiple tattoos.
Dannelly was sentenced in April to 20 years for distributing a controlled substance, according to ADOC.
If you see Dannelly or have information that may lead to his recapture, please contact ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.