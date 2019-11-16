Two vehicle accident on Hwy. 169 in Lee Co. claims life of Opelika woman

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The life of an Opelika woman was claimed following a two-vehicle accident that took place on Highway 169 in Lee County. Angela Barreto, age 54, was the victim in the accident. The accident took place Friday, November 15th at around 2:30 p.m.
The accident apparently occurred when the driver of the vehicle was traveling north in the 2000 block on AL Highway 169 and turned southbound into a tow truck and was struck on the passenger side. The driver in the tow truck was not injured. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.
The victim in the accident, Angela Barreto, however, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving in the emergency room at East Alabama Medical Center. She was pronounced dead at 3:51 p.m. due to severe internal injuries and after efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.
The Alabama State Troopers of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are in charge of the accident investigation. The investigation still is ongoing by the troopers and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.