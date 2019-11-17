Barker ties school record in big road win

SAN MARCOS, Tx. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans (5-5, 3-3) are now one win away from bowl eligibility after a ballistic offensive performance against Texas State (3-7, 2-4). The Trojans put up 63 points in the 63-27 win over the Bobcats in the Lone Star State.
Everything’s bigger in Texas, and that goes for Kaleb Barker’s quarterback play as well. On his way to yet another 300-yard passing performance, Barker tossed not one, not two, not three, or four, or five, but six touchdown passes in the win. Five of the six came in the first half.
Barker’s six touchdown passes tied the record for most touchdown passes in a game in school history set by Sim Byrd back in 1968.
The Trojans were on their high horse early. They led 14-3 after the first quarter behind the strength of a 13-yard shovel pass-for-touchdown to Trevon Woolfork to give Troy a 7-3 lead in the first. Then, with three seconds remaining in the first quarter, AJ Lewis caught a 3-yard pass from Barker to put the Trojans ahead 14-3 after the extra point.
The Bobcats closed the deficit back to four on a 21-yard touchdown run by running back Robert Brown Jr. The Trojans answered with yet another touchdown. This one was a 38-yard strike to Reggie Todd on a deep post.
Troy led 35-10 at the half and looked well on their way to securing another victory not even 30 minutes into the game. Barker and Woolfork connected for another score and then following an interception by the Troy defense, Barker hit Luke Whittemore on a slant at the goal line to increase the lead to 35-10.
By halftime Barker had 305 of his 363 passing yards. He’d toss one more touchdown in the third quarter before coming out of the game, but not before he’d tied Byrd’s school record.
The Troy defense forced four turnovers in the game and managed to turn all four turnovers into points, including a pick-six by Carlton Martial in the final seconds of the game.
“I was really pleased with the way we came out especially in the first half. I thought we executed well, only a few drives that we left out there. We carried over well between offense, defense and special teams, from last week. We talked about keeping that momentum, and I think we did," said Troy head coach Chip Lindsey after the game.
With the win, Troy now needs just one more win against either Louisiana or App State to become bowl-eligible.
The Trojans are on the road again next Saturday for a 4 p.m. showdown with the Ragin’ Cajuns.
