The date is announced for Bo Bikes Bama Annual Charity Bike Ride

Auburn, Ala. (WTVM) - The event date has finally been announced for the Bo Bikes Bama Annual Charity Bike Ride.
The annual bike ride is supporting the governor’s emergency relief fund.
Two sport legend, Bo Jackson, says he started Bo Bikes Bama to help Alabama recover from the devastating tornadoes back in 2011. For the past years, the Bo Bikes Bama has been a popular ride and event with a good cause.
Since then, his goal has always been to help the state of Alabama prepare for future disasters.
The 2020 ride has announced that it will take place on Saturday, April 25th in Auburn.
