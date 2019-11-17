Calm forecast through midweek

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What a nice and comfortable weekend is was! Sunshine and highs in the 60s returned, and luckily, our forecast will stay similar to this for a little bit!
A shot of cool air will arrive Monday, dropping high temperatures slightly. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.
A brief shower or two possible late Monday into early Tuesday, but most everyone will stay dry.
A warm-up begins Tuesday, and highs will be near 70 by the middle of the week.
Our next cold front arrives by the end of the week, and showers are possible Friday and into the weekend.
