Faulkner’s season ends with road loss

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WSFA) - In what was the final game of the regular season for the Faulkner Eagles (3-6, 1-5), it ended in 24-14 defeat at the hands of the St. Thomas University Bobcats (4-6, 2-4).
Faulkner quarterback Mason Blocker was intercepted twice in the second quarter at critical points in the game at that time to help keep the Bobcats ahead 21-7 at the time.
Faulkner struck first in the first when special teams was able to block a punt and freshman Isaiah Scott scooped and scored.
Then, in the fatal second quarter, St. Thomas struck and struck hard. First, Kalani Illimaleota-Adams scored on a 10-yard touchdown run. Then with 3:11 remaining before half, Blocker’s first interception was thrown. The Bobcats turned that turnover into points with an Illimaleota-Adams touchdown pass to D’Amaunte Oliver. Blocker’s second interception was thrown with 1:10 remaining. That led to a Jordan Addie touchdown reception from Illimaleota-Adams, his third touchdown accounted for in the half.
The third quarter was scoreless and Faulkner cut the Bobcats lead to 21-14 in the fourth quarter.
Scott scored his second touchdown of the game on a 13-yard pass thrown by Blocker.
The rally would fall short as St. Thomas added a field goal with 3:30 remaining.
The Eagles played Saturday’s finale without their head coach Tommy Wasden, who suffered a medical incident Thursday.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.