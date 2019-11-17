5-game road trip ends with loss at Florida State for Hornets

TALLAHASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets (5-5) will return home to ASU Stadium for the Turkey Day Classic following a 3-2 record on their recent five-game road trip. The most recent result was a 49-12 loss at the hands of the Florida State Seminoles (6-5) in Tallahassee.
The Hornets scored early at Doak Campbell Stadium, taking a 3-0 lead in the first.
ASU showed resiliency and fought hard to turn a 21-6 deficit into a 21-12 deficit in the third quarter. After getting two field goals from Hunter Hanson, the Hornets finally got a touchdown on the board in the third quarter.
With 13:49 remaining in quarter number three, KHA’Darris Davis found Jahod Booker up the sideline for a 34-yard touchdown pass. Alabama State attempted the two-point conversion that would have made the score 21-14, but a poor snap caused Davis to dive on top of the ball.
Davis finished the game 27 of 39 for 262 yards. Booker led all Hornets receivers with 84 receiving yards and 6 receptions.
Both teams combined for 875 yards of total offense with the Hornets gaining 350 of those. Alabama State was also able to control the time of possession, possessing the ball for 40 minutes and 40 seconds.
The Hornets return home for the annual Turkey Day Classic. Alabama State and Prairie View A&M will kick off Thanksgiving Day at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.