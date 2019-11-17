Huntingdon locks down USA South Conference in win

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WSFA) - Going into Saturday’s game against LaGrange the Huntingdon Hawks could either return to Montgomery USA South Conference champs or return in second place should a variable of events happened, highlighted by a Huntingdon lost. The Hawks (7-3, 6-1) will return from LaGrange conference champs after securing a 45-21 win over the Panthers (3-7, 1-6).
In the final game of the regular season, the Hawks jumped out to a 24-0 lead and looked good from the early going.
Huntingdon scored on a 13-play, 96-yard drive in the first quarter after Otis Porter hauled in a 17-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Michael Lambert. It was a drive that lasted 7 minutes and 57 seconds.
Then in the second quarter, Huntingdon exploded for 17 points behind two touchdown runs from Eric Thomas and a 47-yard Cole Starr field goal as time expired going into halftime.
The Hawks increased their lead to 31-0 behind Thomas’ third rushing touchdown of the game. He burst through the end zone on a 15-yard run and Mike Turk’s team could practically smell the USA South Conference title. Thomas would finish the game with 125 yards rushing on 22 carries.
Turk ensured his team would get LaGrange’s best and they did. The Panthers answered with two touchdowns in the third quarter to make it a 31-14 game, but Huntingdon would score before the quarter’s end to push back to 38-14.
With the win, the Hawks advance on to the Division III playoffs.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.