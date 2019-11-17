Man injured in shooting Saturday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was injured in a shooting Saturday night.
According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Alan Burr, at around 9:45 p.m. there was a report of a shooting victim that arrived at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery. The man had received a non-life threatening wound.
Burr said the offense was reported to have occurred in the area of Lower Wetumpka Road, but a crime scene has not been located. Burr said there is no description of the suspect.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.