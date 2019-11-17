Man injured in shooting Saturday night

Man injured in shooting Saturday night
A man received a non-life threatening gunshot wound Saturday night. (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By WSFA Staff | November 17, 2019 at 10:51 AM CST - Updated November 17 at 10:51 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was injured in a shooting Saturday night.

According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Alan Burr, at around 9:45 p.m. there was a report of a shooting victim that arrived at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery. The man had received a non-life threatening wound.

Burr said the offense was reported to have occurred in the area of Lower Wetumpka Road, but a crime scene has not been located. Burr said there is no description of the suspect.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.