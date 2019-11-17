Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed to announce transition team

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This past week Steven Reed was inaugurated as Montgomery’s first black mayor, and soon he will announce those who will help him along the way.
Monday afternoon at 4 p.m. at City Hall, Reed will announce his transition team.
The transition team, dubbed the “Montgomery United Transition," will be announced along with Reed’s plan that outlines the team and the process, including leaders, the committees, their work and methodology.
According to Reed’s team, the plan will include six committees that will cover education, infrastructure & transportation, cultural arts & entertainment, economic development, healthy communities and public safety.
The committees will evaluate a set of specific issues and propose actionable recommendations to Reed that can be adopted in the first quarter of 2020.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.