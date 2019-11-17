University of Georgia athletics intern injured in Auburn vs. Georgia game

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn vs. Georgia football game was a highly-anticipated matchup all week, but the game was cast aside for a moment in the second quarter when someone not in uniform for either team had to be taken off the field on a stretcher.
Late in the second quarter of Saturday’s game, a University of Georgia player collided with a photographer collided on the sideline at the end of a play. The photographer was injured and was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to East Alabama Medical Center.
According to a spokesperson from the University of Georgia, the photographer is identified as Chamberlain Smith, a photography intern for the University of Georgia Athletic Association. Smith tweeted she has a concussion and some bruises and will be resting and recovering at home for the next several days.
