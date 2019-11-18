Class Act winner says her methods add up to success for students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A lot has changed since our Class Act teacher started her work in the classroom two decades ago. Through it all, she says one thing has stayed the same; her love of learning and support for her students.
Julie Albritton teaches math at Luverne High School.
“Seventh and eighth grade! When you can have your choice of any grade level and you pick this one, you know you love it,” said Albritton.
Albritton describes her teaching style as vivacious, active and never quiet.
Albritton says many of her methods are tried and true but some things have changed with the times.
“Technology has changed, children have changed, but teaching doesn’t change. It’s all about making sure they understand and know what they’re gonna do when they get out of here.”
Luverne High Principal Danny Patterson recognizes Albritton’s love for her students and her love for teaching.
“If it’s not rewarding for you, you need to find another job. Because it’s not a simple job by any means,” said Patterson.
Our Class Act winner says, what these kids learn in her classroom is more than math. Maybe it’s being kind, being there for someone and she wants them to know, she’s there for them.
“In this day and age you have to be. Someone has to be their cheerleader and their motivator,” said Albritton.
No doubt her students are cheering her on and happy she’s this week’s Class Act Teacher.
