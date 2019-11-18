CrimeStoppers adds new number, increases reward scale

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - CrimeStoppers is looking to make it harder for criminals to escape justice by giving more incentives to tipsters.
Monday, they announced several new changes including a new number. CrimeStoppers says the new number will serve areas across the state that may not have an active CrimeStoppers program. The new number will be 1-833-AL1-STOP (252-7867).
Along with the new number, CrimeStoppers says its board of directors has decided to increase its maximum award amount of $1,000 to $5,000 when a tipsters’ information leads to an arrest.
The amount offered for older unsolved cases is also changing. For example, CrimeStoppers says it will automatically offer $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. This includes unsolved missing person cases and cases five years and older.
In an effort to continue to get guns off the streets, CrimeStoppers says it will also expand its services to accept any information related to a person who is in illegal possession of a gun on any school ground or after school sanctioned event. A $500 reward is offered for any recovered gun that is taken away from a person that has a desire to harm students or faculty in public or private schools.
CrimeStoppers says the board also wanted to extend protection to first responders. As a deterrent, an automatic reward of $2,500 will be given for information leading to an arrest of a suspect who commits or attempts to do harm to an on-duty first responder. The reward will be offered on the day of the incident for the identity and arrest of all suspects involved.
Community tips to CrimeStoppers has helped bring several suspects, like Auburn kidnapping suspect Ibraheem Yazeed, into custody. In another high-profile case, the community tipped officials to a viral Facebook video depicting child pornography. Because of those tips, Germaine Moore, 45 of Millbrook, was taken into custody and later sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Rewards are voted on by board of directors using a reward scale generated by our tip distribution software, according to CrimeStoppers.
