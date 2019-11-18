Inmate captured after escaping from Red Eagle Work Center

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate who escaped from Red Eagle Work Center north of Montgomery early Saturday morning has been captured.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, William Jeffery Dannelly, 38, was captured by U.S. Marshals on Monday. The Alabama Department of Corrections said in a news release Saturday that Dannelly had left the Red Eagle Work Center at around 1 a.m.
Dannelly was sentenced in April to 20 years for distributing a controlled substance, according to ADOC.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.