It’s personal when it comes to Bama QB Tua Tagovailoa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is one of the best college football players in the nation; however, he’s more than just a football player to his teammates, he’s a personal friend, someone they truly love.
“There are maybe four or five guys I’ve truly loved as a coach, Tua is one of them,” said Bama Head Coach Nick Saban. “He cares about people and that’s what gravitates you to him, and in return you have those same feelings toward him.”
Tagovailoa is out for the remainder of the season with a hip injury that has already been surgically repaired, and the prognosis appears to be good, according to a University statement released on Monday. That’s the good news for his coaches and teammates, though each is hurting because Tagovailoa, their friend, is unable to play the final two regular season games and whatever else may come the Tide’s way.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.