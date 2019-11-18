Police: Man charged after drugs found during traffic stop

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is facing felony charges after police say he was found to be in possession of multiple drugs during a traffic stop.
Travis McBride, 30, is charged with possession of marijuana first degree and trafficking in illegal drugs.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, McBride was charged after a traffic stop Friday around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Michigan Avenue and Michigan Court. During the traffic stop, officers found McBride to be in possession of marijuana and ecstasy.
An arrest affidavit says McBride was found to be in possession of 40 grams of ecstasy and 26 grams of a green leafy substance, believed to be marijuana, individually packaged for sale.
McBride was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he was placed under a $507,500 bond.
