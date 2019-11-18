2 Montgomery police officers injured after vehicle overturns in crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An early Sunday morning crash injured two Montgomery Police Department officers.
According to MPD Sgt. Alan Burr, at around 5:30 a.m. police and fire medics responded to Madison Ave. at S. Hopper St. in reference to a two vehicle crash involving a Mazda RX-8 and an MPD marked patrol vehicle. Burr said the police vehicle overturned, causing injuries to both officers.
Burr said the officers were taken to hospitals for evaluation and were released. The driver of the Mazda, a juvenile female, and a man who was a passenger had no reported injuries on the scene.
