Opelika police investigating armed robbery on Fox Run Pkwy.

Opelika, Ala. (WTVM) - An armed robbery of an individual occurred at approximately 1:05 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 in the 500 block of Fox Run Parkway.
The suspect was wearing blue jeans, a camouflage hoodie and a mask.
He was armed with a pistol and fled on foot after the incident. There were no injuries reported.
Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.
