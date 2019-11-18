Gradual warming trend underway...

Next rain chance arrives late Friday

Sunshine early, but turning cloudy as the day progresses...
By Josh Johnson | November 18, 2019 at 3:47 AM CST - Updated November 18 at 10:22 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another chilly night is in progress across Alabama; we’ll drop into the 36-44 degree range by sunrise Tuesday, under a partly cloudy sky. Sunshine makes a full comeback tomorrow, and that will drive temperatures a few degrees warmer. Most spots will reach the mid 60s tomorrow afternoon, with a lot of sun and no rain.

The warming trend continues - we’ll get a bit warmer each day through the end of the work week, with afternoon highs cracking the lower 70s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Clouds thicken late Friday, and a band of showers will push across the state Friday night into Saturday.

A steady warming trend continues through Friday
A steady warming trend continues through Friday (Source: WSFA 12 News)

We don’t expect widespread thunderstorms, but a few claps of thunder and some downpours aren’t out of the question. Much colder air arrives late Saturday into Sunday, and that chilly air will stick around into next week.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.