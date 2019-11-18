Gradual warming trend underway...

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another chilly night is in progress across Alabama; we’ll drop into the 36-44 degree range by sunrise Tuesday, under a partly cloudy sky. Sunshine makes a full comeback tomorrow, and that will drive temperatures a few degrees warmer. Most spots will reach the mid 60s tomorrow afternoon, with a lot of sun and no rain.
The warming trend continues - we’ll get a bit warmer each day through the end of the work week, with afternoon highs cracking the lower 70s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Clouds thicken late Friday, and a band of showers will push across the state Friday night into Saturday.
We don’t expect widespread thunderstorms, but a few claps of thunder and some downpours aren’t out of the question. Much colder air arrives late Saturday into Sunday, and that chilly air will stick around into next week.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.