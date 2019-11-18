Skip to content
Baby Love
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
College Picks Contest
Watch Live
News
Weather
Sports
TV
About Us
Home
Watch Live
Submit Photos/Videos
News and Weather apps
News
Recent Video
12 News Defenders
Crime
Alabama Politics
Decision 2019
Business
National
Education
Health
Food
Gas Prices
Weather
Weather Blog
Radar
First Alert Stormtracker
Montgomery Regional Airport Air Traffic Map
What is First Alert Weather Day?
First Alert Weather Radio Partners
Get weather emails
Download the Severe Weather Guide
Sports
NCAA
Friday Night Football Fever
Scoreboard
Community
Class Act
Alabama Live
County Road 12
Heart Gallery Alabama
Events Calendar
TV
Schedule
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Editorials
Jobs
Contests
Today in Alabama Coffee Mug Contest
37
Currently in
Montgomery, AL
Full Forecast
RELATED CONTENT
Today in Alabama Coffee Mug Contest
One winner will be selected daily to win a Today in Alabama coffee mug.
Published November 18, 2019 at 7:29 AM
WSFA 12 Sports College Football Picks Contest
August 23
August 23