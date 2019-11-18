Trial date set for suspect in Kamille McKinney’s murder, also charged in a different kidnapping case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A trial date has been set on other charges for one of the two suspects in the Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney case.
Judge Clyde Jones set a trial date for September 8, 2020, for Derick Brown in kidnapping charges from last July.
Brown who also goes by the name Quentesa Evon Jackson is accused of kidnapping someone with the same last name. The indictment lists the charge as interference with custody.
Brown was in a crash last July related to those kidnapping charges.
Brown was in jail on a probation violation when the remains of Kamille McKinney were found in a landfill.
Patrick Stallworth is the other suspect being held on capital murder charges.
The two are now facing Capital Murder charges for the death of McKinney.
