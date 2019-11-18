UAB men’s basketball player dismissed from the team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB Men's basketball program will be without one of its top players this season.
On Sunday, Nov. 17, junior guard Zack Bryant was dismissed from the team for what Coach Robert Ehsan called conduct detrimental to the team.
Ehsan said, "The UAB Department of Athletics wishes Zack the best of luck in his future endeavors and we remain focused on having a successful season."
The UAB Blazer’s next home game is Wednesday versus Mount St. Mary’s.
Tipoff is 7:00 p.m. at Bartow Arena.
