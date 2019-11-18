Calls to WSFA 12 News CrimeStoppers Action Line lead to arrests

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News teamed up with local law enforcement and CrimeStoppers to catch some of the area’s most wanted suspects Monday.
Between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. we showed the mugshots of the most wanted criminals in Central Alabama. During that time, seven suspects were located.
Though the phone bank is over, you still have a chance to earn reward money and help law enforcement get wanted criminals off the street. Call 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
You can also look through each case in our slideshow below.
#01 Tashynina Reese - UNSOLVED MURDER - Montgomery County law enforcement says Tashynina Reese’s body was found on Sept. 3, 1989. No arrests have been made.
#02 Aaron Adams (LOCATED/DECEASED) - Wanted in Montgomery County on charges of theft of property and fraudulent use of a credit card.
#03 Jelecca Bell - Wanted in Montgomery County for domestic violence and burglary.
#04 Timothy Dudley - Wanted in Montgomery County for an unemployment compensation violation.
#05 Octavius Hampton - Wanted in Montgomery County for a charge of theft by fraudulent leasing.
#06 Latundra Harris - Wanted in Montgomery County for probation revocation for multiple counts of theft of property, attempted theft of property, possession of a forged instrument, and failure to appear.
#07 Catherine Hill – Wanted in Montgomery County for failure to appear on a charge of theft of property.
#08 Edward Jackson - Wanted in Montgomery County for failure to appear on charges of theft of property and burglary.
#09 Khalilah Jackson - Wanted in Montgomery County for theft by fraudulent leasing.
#10 Mario Jackson - Wanted in Montgomery County for failure to appear for criminal mischief.
#11 Travis Johnson - Wanted in Montgomery County for an unemployment compensation violation.
#12 Yusef Laws - Wanted in Montgomery County for theft of property.
#13 Antwan Love - Wanted in Montgomery County for failure to appear for breaking and entering a vehicle.
#14 Stephanie Owens – Wanted in Montgomery County for an unemployment compensation violation.
#15 Johnathan Powe - Wanted in Montgomery County for an unemployment compensation violation.
#16 Curtis Powell - Wanted in Montgomery County for failure to appear for receiving stolen property.
#17 Matt Reese - Wanted in Montgomery County for probation revocation for theft of property.
#18 Frank Robinson - Wanted in Montgomery County for obstruction of justice.
#19 Anganell Robinson (LOCATED/IN CUSTODY) – Wanted in Montgomery County for an unemployment compensation violation.
#20 Randall Simonton – Wanted in Montgomery County for theft of property.
#21 Gwendolyn Towns – Wanted in Montgomery County for possession of forged instrument and theft of property.
#22 UNKNOWN SUSPECTS - Autauga County law enforcement seeks the public’s help identifying three suspects who broke into the Minnow Bucket on Highway 14 in Autaugaville on July 14. The burglary/theft suspects may live in Shorter or Macon County.
#23 UNSOLVED MURDER - Hunters in a rural part of Autauga County found human remains on Jan. 12, 2012. The victim, Montgomery resident Edward Cortera Barns, had been murdered. No arrests have been made.
#24 Jarceon Lajames Banks (LOCATED/IN CUSTODY) - Wanted in Autauga County for 10 counts of breaking and entering a vehicle and nine counts of theft of property.
#25 Shaun Patrick Stewart (LOCATED/IN CUSTODY) - Wanted in Autauga County for 10 counts of possession and possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons less than 17 involved in obscene acts.
#26 Ronnie Tyrone Ford - Wanted in Autauga County for violation of the Sex Offender Notification Act.
#27 Tyler Blain Miller - Wanted in Autauga County for possession/receiving controlled substance, use/possession drug paraphernalia/resisting arrest possession of concealed weapon without permit and attempting to elude law enforcement.
#28 Miranda Jane Trough - Wanted in Autauga County for possession/receipt of a controlled substance.
#29 Aaron Taki Gage - Wanted in Autauga County for attempted murder, breaking and entering a vehicle, and theft of property.
#30 UNKNOWN SUSPECT - Elmore County law enforcement is looking to identify a theft suspect who bought iPhones at an Oxford Best Buy with the victim’s information
#31 Courtnie Samone Johnson - Wanted in Elmore County for failure to appear/identity theft.
#32 Tarsus Terrell Lanier - Wanted in Elmore County for failure to appear/inciting to riot
#33 Marcus Powell - Wanted in Elmore County as a person of interest for questioning in the theft of motorcycles from Monster Mountain Motor Cross Track in Tallassee.
#34 Winter Tyreese Shields - Wanted in Elmore County on a failure to appear warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
#35 Adam Bush (LOCATED/IN CUSTODY) - Wanted in Elmore County for probation revocation.
#36 Michael Austin Hataway - Wanted in Elmore County for failure to appear for charges of burglary and theft.
#37 Deshowne Nicole Sellers - Wanted in Elmore County for failure to pay warrants for charges of negotiating worthless instruments.
#38 Quentin Antonio Pierce - Wanted in Elmore County for failure to appear for charges of assault 2nd, possession of controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia.
#39 UNKNOWN SUSPECTS - Millbrook police are searching for three unidentified suspects wanted for a Nov. 14 armed robbery of a business in the 1700 block of Highway 14.
#40 UNKNOWN SUSPECT - Millbrook police are searching for a male suspect who committed an Aug. 16 theft at the area Walmart.
#41 UNSOLVED MURDER - Montgomery police are seeking leads in the Sept. 18, 2016 homicide of Chauncey Robinson, who was killed on Judge C. Price Street.
#42 MISSING PERSON - Montgomery police say Nanette Thomas went missing on April 8, 2016. Her vehicle was found on Eastdale Road and evidence indicates foul play.
#43 MISSING PERSON - Montgomery police say Frederick Edwards went missing in November 2017. He was last seen in the Normandale area and had called his mother asking her to come to his house. He previously frequented west side hotels.
#44 UNSOLVED MURDER – Montgomery police say Jaylen Saunders was shot on Jan. 24 on Hill Street and later died. No arrests have been made.
#45 UNSOLVED MURDER - Montgomery police say Jeremy Allen was shot and killed on June 19, 2017, at an apartment on Eagle Circle. No arrests have been made.
#46 UNSOLVED MURDER - Montgomery police say Joshua Gentry was found shot to death on Christmas day of 2018 at his home on Twin Lakes Drive West. No arrests have been made.
#47 MISSING PERSON - Montgomery police are looking for Lakira Goldsmith, who was reported missing Nov. 27, 2018, in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road.
#48 UNSOLVED MURDER - Montgomery police say Latricia McDade was shot and killed inside her car in the area of North Pass Road and Alabama River Parkway on Sept. 21, 2018. No arrests have been made.
#49 UNSOLVED MURDER - Montgomery police say Latrisha Cunningham was shot and killed in the area of Oak and Alexander Streets on July 1, 2018. No arrests have been made.
#50 UNSOLVED MURDER - Montgomery police say Maribel Berrera was shot and killed on East Park Avenue on March 23, 2017. No arrests have been made.
#51 MISSING PERSON - Montgomery police say Santonio Daniels was last seen April 2, 2018 at his home on Coliseum Boulevard. His mother last saw him walking and he hasn’t been seen since.
#52 UNSOLVED MURDER - Montgomery police say Stephen Hamby was shot and killed near the Salvation Army on Maxwell Boulevard on Dec. 1, 2018. No arrests have been made.
#53 UNSOLVED MURDER - Montgomery police say Terrance Mahone and another male were shot in the area of the Southern Boulevard near Woodley Road on Jan. 22, 2018. Mahone later died. No arrests have been made.
#54 UNSOLVED MURDER - Montgomery police say a passerby found Dana Martin’s body in his vehicle in a Brewer Road ditch on Jan. 6. A witness previously saw a car stopped by her car and heard several shots, but there’s no motive or suspects.
#55 UNSOLVED MURDER - Montgomery police say Orangeal White was killed when several unseen gunmen shot into her car at Marlowe Drive. Her daughter was also injured. No arrests have been made.
#56 UNSOLVED MURDER - Montgomery police say Nordricus Caldwin was found shot to death in the basement of his Rigby Street home in February. No arrests have been made.
#57 UNSOLVED MURDER - Montgomery police say Rahulkumar Patel was working behind the counter at a Troy Highway liquor store when on July 13, 2014, an unknown man came in and shot him to death. No arrest has been made.
#58 UNSOLVED MURDER – Montgomery police say Rafael Montiel’s car stopped in front of 684/686 North Pass on Jan. 11, 2016. Multiple gunmen fired into his car, killing him. No arrests have been made.
#59 Ashley Stanley - Wanted in Prattville for theft of property.
#60 Lance Walker (LOCATED/IN CUSTODY) - Wanted in Prattville for a theft charge.
#61 Samuel Brown - Wanted in Prattville for criminal possession of a forged instrument.
#62 Kristi Hill - Wanted in Prattville for fraudulent use of a credit card and theft of property.
#63 UNKNOWN SUSPECT – Prattville police say a man stole $725 in power tools from the Russel-Do-It Center on Oct. 31. He drives a gold Toyota Camry with a large dent on the rear driver side quarter panel.
#64 Stephen Michael Tolar – Wanted in Prattville for presenting forged checks at a credit union.
#65 Jimmy Peoples - Wanted in Tallapoosa County for contempt of court for failure to appear.
#66 Sandy Renee Penton - Wanted in Tallapoosa County on a failure to appear warrant.
#67 Timothy Edward Vignola - Wanted in Tallapoosa County for failure to appear for theft of property.
#68 UNKNOWN SUSPECTS - Wetumpka police are looking for two suspects who broke into Wetumpka Pharmacy on Sept. 11 and stole cough medicine.
#69 UNKNOWN SUSPECT - Wetumpka police are looking for an unidentified suspect who has cashed several fraudulent checks, including one for $4100, at area BB&T banks.
#70 Tabetha Ann Bynum (LOCATED/IN CUSTODY) - Wanted in Wetumpka for stealing $257 from a purse she found at the Wetumpka Walmart.
#71 UNKNOWN SUSPECTS – Wetumpka police say two suspects stole a TV from Walmart on Aug. 31 and fled in a white, 2000s model Chrysler sedan. No arrests have been made.
#73 UNSOLVED MURDERS - Lowndes County law enforcement says Frank James Hill, 26, and Antoni M. Means, 36, were found shot to death in a parked vehicle in Mosses on Feb. 3, 2017. No arrests have been made.
