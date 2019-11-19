Chase opens first Alabama bank branch

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The nation’s largest bank, JPMorgan Chase, held a grand opening Tuesday for its first branch in Alabama.
The bank, located at West Glenn Avenue and North College Street in Auburn, is within walking distance of Auburn University’s campus. Prior to the opening, the closest branch locations were in the Atlanta area.
“We are excited to open our doors to Auburn, including the campus community, and help our clients with their financial needs,” said Chase branch manager Chad Lech. “This branch will offer financial solutions so individuals and businesses can get the most out of their money.”
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders, who helped cut the ribbon on the new location, said “to see America’s largest financial institution have an office here in Auburn, I think, is just another sign that Auburn is an up-and-coming small city here in the South, and we’re doing things the right way.”
While it’s the first branch in Alabama, Chase already counts more than 542,000 Alabamians as customers through its credit card, home lending, auto finance and other businesses.
The first Birmingham-area branch is expected to open sometime in 2020.
