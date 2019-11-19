Coach Gus Malzahn on turning the corner after Georgia loss and support for Brother Chette

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn said the Tigers have turned the corner after the tough 21-14 loss against Georgia.
During Malzahn’s Tuesday news conference he said the team is ready for the home game Saturday against Samford.
He said he’s proud of how the Tigers fought against the Bulldogs and he said the team learned a lot in the 4th quarter, skills they will take with them the rest of the season.
Auburn was down 21 points in the 4th and came back within a touchdown, but Georgia held on to win.
Coach started his news conference with well wishes for team chaplain Brother Chette, who lost his son last weekend. Malzahn said he, the team, and his family are hurting for Brother Chette and supporting him through his loss.
Auburn meets Samford on the plains Saturday at 11:00 a.m.
