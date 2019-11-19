Family of ASU student killed in shooting hoping for justice

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ashley Moss was surprised and disappointed the judge dropped the charge of reckless murder against William Slater, but she admitted she understood the legal reasons behind it.
“I do understand it from a legal perspective," said Moss.
Alexis Moss was Ashley’s niece.
The court felt there wasn’t enough “probable cause” against Slater to tie him directly with the shooting death of 19-year-old Alexis Moss.
“I remember that phone call like it was yesterday," said Ashley Moss.
Ashley Moss says her niece was shot twice in the head at a house party in the 2200 block of Spruce Street in September. It’s believed the shooting was random and that Alexis Moss was not a target.
“It was a homecoming party at the Q house on Spruce Street, and so it was like several students there, alumni there just at a party," she said.
Although the charge was dropped, the case is not necessarily over. By law it has to be presented before a Montgomery County grand jury. It’s not clear when the grand jury will hear it.
“Like I said, we’re not giving up, we’re constantly staying connected with the DA," said Moss.
The Moss family says it has no choice but to keep going and to hold on to hope, the hope that at some point justice will prevail.
Ashley Moss says her family is planning a rally in memory of her niece but also to encourage anyone with any information to call the police. Moss said she wasn’t sure yet on the time and location of Friday’s rally.
