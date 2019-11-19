Inmate vomits on himself, dies in Bibb Correctional Facility

BIBB CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An inmate died at Bibb Correctional Facility on Nov. 11, 2019, his cause of death is pending autopsy results. A prison system spokesperson released the information on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Law enforcement agents with the Alabama Department of Corrections Investigations and Intelligence Division are investigating the death of Dewayne Foxx, 26, of Huntsville.
Investigators said at approximately 9:30 a.m., a Bibb Correctional Officer found inmate Foxx unresponsive while lying on his side in his bed.
Foxx had no visible injuries; but, appeared to have vomited on himself.
He died at approximately 9:45 a.m.
Foxx was serving a 12 year sentence out of Madison County for felon in possession of a firearm.
No foul play is suspected at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
