Man charged after fire set behind Montgomery business

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with arson after fire officials say he intentionally set a fire behind a business.
According to Capt. J.D. Cupps, Donald Sinclair, 55, is charged with arson second degree.
Cupps says the charges are related to a fire which happened Monday in the 1100 block of South Decatur Street. When firefighters arrived at the business, they reported seeing flames visible from the rear of the building. After the fire was extinguished, investigators determined the fire was set intentionally.
An arrest affidavit shows the fire happened behind the Family Dollar and Sinclair was taken into custody at the scene. When investigators interviewed Sinclair, he reportedly said he set the fire next to the building so he could dry his clothes.
Sinclair was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $30,000 bond.
