Man convicted of theft from Wind Creek Casino in Montgomery

A jury found Jory D’Michael Trayvunn Dumas, 28, guilty of conspiring with others to steal $192,800 from the Wind Creek Casino in Montgomery. Evidence at the trial showed on Aug. 10, 2018, Dumas visited the casino with Timothy Dean Pettiway and Tameka Thomas. Dumas had previously recruited Courtney Deandra Stanton, an employee at the casino, to give him access to keys to the cash kiosks in the casino, and on the day of the offense Dumas instructed Stanton to leave the keys on top of a cash kiosk.