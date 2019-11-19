Man convicted of theft from Wind Creek Casino in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man awaits sentencing after being convicted of theft from a gaming establishment on tribal lands and conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin Sr. announced Monday.
A jury found Jory D’Michael Trayvunn Dumas, 28, guilty of conspiring with others to steal $192,800 from the Wind Creek Casino in Montgomery. Evidence at the trial showed on Aug. 10, 2018, Dumas visited the casino with Timothy Dean Pettiway and Tameka Thomas. Dumas had previously recruited Courtney Deandra Stanton, an employee at the casino, to give him access to keys to the cash kiosks in the casino, and on the day of the offense Dumas instructed Stanton to leave the keys on top of a cash kiosk.
Pettiway retrieved the keys and opened the machines. He took cash cassettes from two kiosks to Dumas, who then forced entry into the boxes and exited the casino with the money hidden on his person. During the theft, Thomas relayed messages to Dumas about Pettiway’s progress.
Pettiway was sentenced to two years and nine months in federal prison for his part in the crime, and Thomas and Stanton have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.
Following his trial, Dumas was remanded to the custody of the United States Marshals. He faces up to 20 years in prison.
There is no parole in the federal system.
