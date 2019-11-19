Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed announces plans for first quarter of 2020

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed announced his plans for the first quarter of 2020 at a press conference Monday.
Reed is calling his plan the “Montgomery United Transition.” That plan includes creating six committees. Those committees will be: education, infrastructure and transportation, cultural arts and entertainment, economic development, healthy communities and public safety.
“It allows you to bring in stakeholders and leaders throughout the city to help us make decisions and to really look at not only our city governance, but also our vision to make sure they are aligned. The best thing is we have so many committed individuals who are committed to help move this city forward and want to be a part of it. That really helps us because they’re bringing different backgrounds and different skillets to these discussions and ultimately they’ll bring back different recommendations for us to evaluate and decide how we implement those going forward,” Reed said.
The committees will evaluate a specific set of issues and hopefully find solutions to those issues that can be adopted in the first quarter of 2020.
“What we’re asking them to do is kind of help us through the first quarter and really try to come back with a sense of where we need to go policy wise and where we need to go with our government to better serve the citizens of Montgomery going forward," Reed said. “We want to focus on these areas that way we can make sure that we’re getting great recommendations to introduce to the city council and hopefully implement for the people of Montgomery."
The committees will be headed by co-chairs Judge Vanzetta McPherson and John Mazyk.
“What we tried to do was to pull people from across the community and leaders and community stakeholders that we thought shared our vision for Montgomery and really showed a willingness to be a part of that and we’ve been able to do that and I’m really satisfied with the group we have," Reed said.
Reed said he’s hopeful for the future, and believes his transition plan will bring positive change to the city.
