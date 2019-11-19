Montgomery woman sentenced to prison for power bill scheme

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for a scheme that involved other people’s utility bills.
According to U.S Attorney Louis V. Franklin Sr., Marie Antoinette Bozeman, 40, committed wire fraud by using fraudulent debit cards to pay the power bills of others.
The scheme, according to court records, involved Bozeman falsely presenting herself as an Alabama Power employee, or a close associate of an employee, who offered to pay the utility bills of people in exchange for an amount of cash that was less than they actually owed.
After getting the billing information and money, prosecutors say Bozeman then turned to Alabama Power’s pay-by-telephone bill payment system where she had discovered a way to exploit the bill payment system through the use of random debit card information.
Court records indicate Bozeman tried to fraudulently pay more than $300,000 in utility bills for other people.
Franklin’s office said Alabama Power discovered the fraud before all of the transactions were applied and moved to block future acts of exploitation through new measures.
A hearing has been set for January to determine how much restitution Bozeman will be ordered to pay.
