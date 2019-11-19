Prattville man arrested in Auburn shooting over the weekend

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville man has been charged in a shooting that happened in Auburn early Saturday morning.
According to Auburn Police Chief Paul Register, officers responded to a fight that escalated into a shooting at around 1:15 a.m. Saturday. The 24-year-old victim from Georgia was injured, and Jonathan Cuevas, 19, from Prattville was charged with second-degree assault.
Register said the shooting happened in a parking lot behind a business in the 100 block of North College Street. He said Cuevas is also charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied building after the fired round struck a nearby building. No one else was injured.
