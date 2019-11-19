State seeks DNA sample from Blanchard kidnapping suspect

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The State of Alabama has filed a court motion seeking permission to take a DNA sample from Ibraheem Yazeed, the man charged with kidnapping in the case of still-missing 19-year-old student Aniah Blanchard.
Lee County District Court Judge Russell Bush will hear the motion Wednesday morning at the same time he’s set to review other pending motions in Yazeed’s preliminary hearing.
Should Judge Bush grant the motion, the State will immediately be allowed to take a sample of Yazeed’s DNA for testing.
A Nov. 8 gag order remains in place, which prevents the parties and “any potential witnesses” from speaking to members of the media or making social media posts. Multiple news organizations have since filed a motion seeking to lift that order, calling it “unconstitutionally overbroad.”
Blanchard has been missing since Oct. 23. Yazeed is being held without bond in connection to her disappearance.
