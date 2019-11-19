Sunny and seasonably warm for the next few days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was another chilly morning across Alabama, but we are warming up nicely as we head into the afternoon! Sunshine will make a full comeback today after starting the day off with a few clouds, and that will help drive temperatures to be a few degrees warmer than they were yesterday...
Most spots will reach the mid 60s Tuesday afternoon, with a lot of sun and no rain anticipated.
The warming trend will only continue... we’ll get a bit milder each day through the end of the work week, with afternoon highs cracking the lower 70s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Clouds thicken late Friday, and a band of showers will push across the state Friday night into Saturday.
We don’t expect widespread thunderstorms, but a few claps of thunder and some downpours aren’t out of the question. Much colder air arrives late Saturday into Sunday, and that chilly air will stick around into next week.
