Sunny and seasonably warm for the next few days

By Josh Johnson | November 19, 2019 at 3:51 AM CST - Updated November 19 at 4:18 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was another chilly morning across Alabama, but we are warming up nicely as we head into the afternoon! Sunshine will make a full comeback today after starting the day off with a few clouds, and that will help drive temperatures to be a few degrees warmer than they were yesterday...

Most spots will reach the mid 60s Tuesday afternoon, with a lot of sun and no rain anticipated.

The warming trend will only continue... we’ll get a bit milder each day through the end of the work week, with afternoon highs cracking the lower 70s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Clouds thicken late Friday, and a band of showers will push across the state Friday night into Saturday.

Temperatures are warming up now through the rest of the workweek! (Source: WSFA 12 News)

We don’t expect widespread thunderstorms, but a few claps of thunder and some downpours aren’t out of the question. Much colder air arrives late Saturday into Sunday, and that chilly air will stick around into next week.

