2 unrelated homicides under investigation in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Victims in two unrelated cases have died prompting the Montgomery Police Department to open homicide investigations into both incidents.
The victims, James Harris, 44, and Paris Clark, 35, died Monday, according to the police department.
In Clark’s case, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 1100 block of Ann Street around 1 p.m. Monday on reports of a stabbing. Clark was taken to Baptist Medical Center South for treatment and was initially in stable condition. However, his condition deteriorated as the day went on and he died from his injuries Monday night.
The circumstances of Clark’s death, the 37th homicide of the year, are still unclear. No arrests have been made.
In Harris’ case, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3300 block of East Tuskegee Circle around 10:10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, on reports someone had been shot. Harris was taken to Baptist Medical Center South where he was treated for life-threatening injuries that turned fatal Monday evening.
Harris’ death marks Montgomery’s 38th homicide of 2019 for Montgomery. An arrest has been made in the case. Sylvester Thomas, who was initially charged with one count of first-degree assault in connection to this case, has since seen his charge upgraded to murder. He is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
Both homicide investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information in either case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
