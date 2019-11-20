Day 2: Case agent takes stand, plays video of MPD officer’s interview

Smith told DiNunzio that he was driving through the area and saw Gunn walking down the street. As he slowed down, Gunn picked up his pace and put his hands in his front hoodie pocket. That’s when Smith said he jumped out of his Tahoe and asked him to put his hands on the hood to pat him down for weapons. When Smith got to Gunn’s waistband area, Gunn began asking why he was being stopped and sidestepped the SUV and began running. Smith said he pursued Gunn because he didn’t finish his pat down search and wasn’t sure if he was armed. Smith says Gunn pushed off him and reached back toward his waistband and he deployed his taser in response, which had no effect.