ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, Alabaster fire fighters demonstrated all the do’s and don’ts when it comes to cooking your turkey.
Here is what firefighters say to avoid to prevent your turkey from turning into a fire emergency:
- Don’t put too much oil in the fryer
- Using an unthawed turkey because it causes the oil to splash
- Using a wet turkey because the water could start a fire.
- If you do see a fire don’t use water to try to put it out because it will only spread.
Chief Tim Love says that they see these common mistakes this time of year and want to make sure you don’t rush the process. Also avoid cooking the turkey in a covered area.
“You want it far away from the structure on a good solid surface because if you do have that accident we don’t want the fire to commute into your structure we have over the years seen many of these incidents that says happened so we want to be proactive,” says Love.
Chief Love says with the two major holidays approaching, they see a lot of this. So they want to make sure folks are prepared and have all the information available that they need.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.