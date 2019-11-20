Ibraheem Yazeed denied bond, must submit DNA sample

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ibraheem Yazeed, the suspect in the kidnapping of Aniah Blanchard, will have to submit a DNA sample to prosecutors, a judge ruled Tuesday morning.
Lee County District Judge Russell Bush also denied a motion to reconsider Yazeed’s bond.
The State of Alabama filed a motion Tuesday seeking permission to take a DNA sample from Yazeed.
Yazeed’s attorney filed a motion last week requesting Yazeed be given bond and be transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
The attorney said Yazeed was receiving death threats in the Lee County Jail and was in solitary confinement for his security.
In the response, the district attorney said Yazeed shouldn’t be allowed to transfer to Montgomery County because that is where he evaded prosecution in other cases.
During the hearing, Bush also found enough probable cause to send the case to a grand jury. A date for the grand jury is not known.
A Nov. 8 gag order remains in place, which prevents the parties and “any potential witnesses” from speaking to members of the media or making social media posts. Multiple news organizations have since filed a motion seeking to lift that order, calling it “unconstitutionally overbroad.”
A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 4 to consider that motion.
Blanchard has been missing since Oct. 23. Yazeed is being held without bond in connection to her disappearance.
