Man charged with murder in 2018 crash that killed child

WAUGH, Ala. (WSFA) - A man involved in a 2018 crash that claimed the life of a 9-year-old Pike Road student has been charged with reckless murder.
According to court records, a grand jury indicted Matthew Patrick McGhee, 32, on a charge of reckless murder for the death of Kiersten Webb.
Webb, a Pike Road Elementary student, died in the crash in the Waugh Community. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash involved a Honda Accord and a Pontiac G6 that was traveling on the wrong side of the road. Webb was a passenger in the Accord at the time of the crash and was not wearing a seat belt.
ALEA identified McGhee as the driver of the Pontiac G6.
Court records show Kiersten Webb’s parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit against McGhee, the owner of the Pontiac G6 and others. The lawsuit was later dismissed and settled between the parties.
According to the lawsuit, McGhee “was traveling at a high rate of speed and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or other intoxicants” at the time of the crash.
Following his indictment, McGhee was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Center and placed under a $75,000 bond.
A hearing for McGhee has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday.
