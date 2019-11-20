Mayor Reed requested his wife be considered as probate judge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed requested his wife be considered as his successor for probate judge, the city confirmed Wednesday.
Reed also stressed to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office the probate judge position shouldn’t be used as a “consolation prize” for any of the mayoral candidates who lost the election, according to a statement from the city.
Reed shared these beliefs after learning Artur Davis, Ed Crowell and JC Love were campaigning for the appointment, the statement said.
“Mayor Reed and others also believed that picking such a candidate would politicize the appointment and undermine a merit-based approach to the process which could cause unnecessary division,” according to the statement.
Reed’s wife, Tamika Reed, is an attorney for the Alabama Education Association, according to the association’s website. In addition to Tamika Reed, the mayor also suggested the name of another African-American female attorney, according to the city.
“Appointing the first African-American female probate judge to serve in any of Alabama’s ten largest counties would’ve made a strong statement towards diversity & qualifications for both the county and the state,” the city said.
According to the city, Ivey’s administration told Reed before the election that his opinion would be considered when choosing a successor because of his record of service.
“He made his thoughts known and fully respects the Governor’s appointment authority,” the city stated.
Ivey appointed JC Love, who ran for mayor, to the probate judge position Friday. His appointment came two days after the governor appointed another former mayoral candidate, Ed Crowell, to the position. The governor discovered Crowell didn’t meet the age requirement to serve in the position.
In response to questions about the requests from Reed about the appointment, the governor’s press secretary released this statement:
“Our office carefully considered several candidates for this position, and ultimately, the governor selected J C Love to serve the people of Montgomery in this capacity. She is confident that Judge Love will serve with character, a hard work ethic and a sense of service. His impressive career and community involvement speak for themselves.”
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.