Nearly $19M in grants will help improve dozens of Ala. communities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly $19 million in grants are being provided to communities across Alabama, according to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office. The money will help make improvements in 58 communities.
The funds will go toward projects that help communities provide water, improve roads and sewage systems, construct public community buildings and remove blight.
The competitive grants are awarded annually and are made available through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, or ADECA, is administering the grants.
Communities in our area that will benefit include:
South Central Alabama
- Camp Hill - $350,000 for sewer improvements at the town’s wastewater plant.
- Dallas County - $350,000 to supply public water service connections to residents in the Bogue Chitto community.
- Hayneville - $349,601 to make improvements on sewer lines and wastewater treatment facility.
- Forkland - $350,000 to upgrade water lines and improve two streets.
- Greensboro- $350,000 to improve sewer lines.
- Lanett - $250,000 to complete the final phase of a downtown revitalization project.
- Marengo County - $350,000 to pave five roads.
- Marion (City) - $450,000 to improve its wastewater treatment plant.
- Millbrook - $250,000 to construct a new senior citizen center.
- New Site - $177,460 to renovate its senior citizen center.
- Perry County - $350,000 to provide public water services to 145 residents south of the city of Marion.
- Randolph County - $350,000 to provide public water services to 78 residents along two county roads east of the city of Roanoke.
- Tallapoosa County - $350,000 to provide public water services in a rural area near Dadeville.
- Tallassee - $250,000 to demolish 27 vacant, abandoned and dilapidated structures throughout the city.
- Valley - $450,000 to improve sewer services in the Langdale Mill Village area.
Southeast Alabama
- Abbeville - $350,000 to provide full or partial rehabilitation of up to 27 houses in the Stegall Heights area.
- Brundidge - $350,000 to improve water services and demolish 13 residential and commercial structures.
- Clayhatchee- $127,288 to resurface a section of Providence Lane and improve drainage.
- Dale County - $308,700 to provide public water to 42 households along Dale County Road 21 and Penny Point Road.
- Geneva- $450,000 to improve drainage in a local neighborhood.
- Gordon - $349,787 to provide water and sewer improvements at various locations within the city.
- Goshen - $325,000 to upgrade the town’s water lines and improve water quality.
- Kinston - $350,000 to rehabilitate up to 20 occupied houses and bring them up to compliance with the Southern Building Code.
- Level Plains - $250,000 to provide street and drainage improvements along Faith Street and Phyllis Avenue.
- Opp - $450,000 to provide sewer system line improvements along Dr. Martin Luther King Drive from Cannon Drive to Hardin Street.
