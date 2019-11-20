Phenix City man sentenced to jail after getting in woman’s car and telling her to drive

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City man has been sentenced to 70 months in prison on charges of a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
36-year-old Charles Nicholas Pybus allegedly followed a woman through a home improvement store in Montgomery on Jan. 7, 2018, according to court records.
After she finished loading her purchases into her car, she got in to drive away when Pybus reportedly got in and told her to drive.
Though he did not pull out a weapon, the victim ran from the vehicle. Pybus then drove away in her car and was spotted by Montgomery police.
He fled police, but was arrested at a residence and found to be in possession of a handgun.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Montgomery Police Department, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) investigated the case.
He will serve a nearly six-year sentence before being subjected to three years of supervised release.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.