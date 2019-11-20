Police: Victim shot several times walks into Opelika hospital

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Opelika police are investigating after a person, shot several times, walked into a local hospital Wednesday.
According to police, officers were called to East Alabama Medical Center around 12:45 a.m. The victim, who was shot several times, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was in stable condition.
An investigation determined the shooting happened in the 3100 block of King Court. Police say there are no suspects.
Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665.
