Ruling backs asylum seekers at border prior to policy shift

In this Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018 file photo, United States Border Patrol agents stand by a vehicle near one of the border walls separating Tijuana, Mexico, and San Diego, in San Diego. A federal judge has ruled that a partial ban on asylum doesn't apply to anyone who appeared at an official border crossing before July 16 to make a claim, a move that could spare thousands of people. The administration said in July that it would deny asylum to anyone who traveled through another country without applying there first. The ban was on hold until the U.S. Supreme Court decided in September that it could take effect during a legal challenge. (Source: AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)