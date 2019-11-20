Steven Reed attends first city council meeting as mayor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Steven Reed knocked off another “firsts” Tuesday night as mayor of Montgomery. Reed attended the first city council meeting of his new term and there was a big crowd on hand to welcome him to City Hall.
At the meeting, the council addressed some routine matters, voting on liquor licenses and the demolition of unsafe structures around the city.
“The first city council meeting went smooth, so we’re glad about that,” said Reed.
Reed took a moment to address the crowd, thanking them for their support and their participation in the meeting.
“It’s an honor to be here as the mayor of Montgomery, because I believe our future is greater than our past, and I believe that our potential is unlimited as long as we continue to keep our eyes on the prize, and that is that of the people and doing the work that you elected us to do,” said Reed.
Reed also briefly discussed his plans for the first quarter of next year.
“What we want to do is make sure we’re making the best decisions that are in the interest of everyone who lives in the city of Montgomery,’” said Reed. "We want to make sure that we’re listening, that we’re doing our research, and that then we’re deliberating and then acting on the best practices that we can implement in the city.”
As the meeting closed, Reed assured those in attendance that the city is in good hands.
