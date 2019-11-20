Third College Football Playoff rankings revealed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The third College Football Playoff rankings of the season were released Tuesday night.
The top 4 remains the same with LSU at No. 1, Ohio State at No. 2, Clemson at No. 3 and Georgia at No. 4.
After defeating Mississippi State Saturday, Alabama remains outside the top 4 at No. 5. Oregon, Utah, Penn State, Oklahoma and Minnesota fill out the rest of the Top 10 respectively after Alabama.
The Auburn Tigers slid from No. 12 to No. 15 following a 21-14 loss to Georgia Saturday.
The No. 5 Crimson Tide will host Western Carolina Saturday at 11 a.m. No. 15 Auburn will host Samford at 11 a.m.
