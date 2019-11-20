U.S. Capitol Christmas tree tour stops in Brent

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - You could call it Christmas time when grownups act like kids on Christmas morning. That was the atmosphere Wednesday morning along the Cahaba River when the U.S. Forest Service brought the U.S. Capital Christmas Tree to Brent, on its way to Washington D.C.
“We think it’s awesome. We were just so excited. I got up at 5:30 this morning. I never get up this early,” Faye Johnson said.
Brent is one of thirty planned whistle stops along the route. Students from Brent Elementary School were excited to see it. Some adults tried climbing on top of one another to sign their name on the side of the truck transporting the tree.
“I don’t know. I saw my sisters doing it. And they gave me a sharpie. So I figured I may as well try to go high. But I made sure everybody knew they dropped me,” Katie Crawford said.
The 68 year-old blue spruce from Carson National Forest in New Mexico, is 60 feet tall.
“It‘s a lot taller than I thought it would be and I didn’t expect it to be decorated already with so many things,” Kaye White said.
People in Brent called this visit one of the most exciting events here in awhile. And it’s getting people excited about the Christmas holiday.
“I normally don’t like Christmas before Thanksgiving. But this is exciting,” Crawford continued. The next stop for the US Capitol Christmas Tree is Atlanta. It’s set to arrive in Washington DC November 25th. A tree lighting ceremony is December 4th.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.