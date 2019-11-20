8 violent offenders among 13 denied parole Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles granted parole to a single inmate Tuesday and denied it to 13 others, including eight who are serving time for violent offenses.
Those denied parole who have violent offenses include:
- Jory Scott Wood was sentenced in 2005 to three years in prison for second-degree rape in Lauderdale County. Since then he has been convicted four times, most recently in February, of violating the sex offender notification law in Franklin, Colbert and Lauderdale counties and is serving a 15-year prison term.
- Timothy Kenyatta Crook was sentenced in 2006 to five years in prison for second-degree rape in Calhoun County. He is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence after being convicted of violating the sex offender registration law in 2017, 2014, 2013 and 2011. He also was sentenced in 2013 to 2.5 years for fraudulent use of a credit card.
- Travis Pickens was sentenced in 2009 to 10 years in prison for second-degree robbery in Baldwin County, and to 20 years for possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced in 2006 to five years in prison on another drug possession conviction. A representative from the Foley Police Department testified at Pickens’ hearing in opposition to parole.
- Remonto Maurice Johnson was sentenced in 2008 to one year and four months in prison for second-degree assault but was resentenced in 2014 to 10 years for the assault case and for a 2005 drug possession case in Baldwin County. Most recently, he was sentenced in January to eight years in prison for possession and receipt of a controlled substance. In 2006, Johnson was sentenced to 10 years after five drug convictions in Baldwin County. A detective from the Foley Police Department attended Johnson’s hearing to state the department’s opposition to the parole.
- Ricky Wayne Kemp was sentenced in 1982 to six months for third-degree burglary in Butler County. That began a series of criminal convictions over the next 35 years. In 1987 he was sentenced to two years for two violations of the Alabama Uniform Controlled Substances Act. He was sent to prison for 15 years in 1990 for distribution of a controlled substance in Butler County and 10 years on a 1988 drug possession case in Montgomery County. He was paroled in 1994 but sent back to prison in 2003 for two convictions for distribution of controlled substances in Butler County. In 2007 he was sent back to prison again on two new drug convictions, and then in 2017 he was sentenced to 2.5 years for distribution of drugs, all in Butler County.
- Joseph Darrall Lebeaux was sentenced in 2014 to two years in prison on two convictions for distribution of a controlled substance in Mobile County, then resentenced in 2016 in the same cases to 15 years in prison. He was sentenced in 2000 to 10 years in prison for second-degree assault and five years for second-degree receiving stolen property.
- Thomas Brian Wilkinson has been convicted of crimes 17 times in his criminal career. In 1998 he was sentenced in Calhoun County to six years for criminal possession of a forged instrument. In 2001 he was sentenced to 15 years in prison for committing 11 crimes; five counts of third-degree burglary, three counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, and one count of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle. In 2007 he was sent back to prison for 1.5 years for another third-degree burglary conviction and theft of property. In 2009 he was resentenced to 15 years on the previous burglary conviction and then given five years in 2012 for another third-degree burglary. Wilkinson’s most recent conviction was in 2018 for possession and receipt of controlled substances, for which he was sentenced to seven years. All his crimes except the 2012 burglary conviction in Clarke County were committed in Calhoun County.
- Kenneth Brian Williamson was sentenced in 2004 to 10 years in prison on two counts of third-degree burglary, one count of second-degree burglary and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, all in Talladega County. In 2009 he was sentenced to 20 years on two counts of manufacturing controlled substances, and 10 years for possession.
Those denied parole but who are serving for non-violent offenses include:
- Taylor Ryan Austin is serving 16 years in prison on drug charges for a 2011 conviction out of Baldwin County.
- April Clark Battle is serving 10 years in prison on drug charges following a 2017 conviction out of Shelby County. She was previously sentenced to prison on multiple drug, theft, and forgery convictions out of Jefferson County dating back to 2002.
- Michael Joe Duncan is serving three years in prison on a 2018 drug conviction out of Baldwin County.
- Christopher Marcus Rodgers is serving six years in prison for 2016 and 2017 drug convictions out of Madison County.
- Vanced Derrick Stone is serving 4.5 years for a 2016 drug conviction out of Madison County.
The sole inmate in Tuesday’s hearings to be granted parole was John Richard Guffey, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison for multiple 2016 drug convictions out of north Alabama.
