Warm and dry until late Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A mild, sunny and comfortable day is underway! Temperatures have warmed up nicely, and highs are on either side of 70° this afternoon.
Tonight will be clear and cool with lows in the 40s, then tomorrow will feature one last sunny day before changes arrive.
Our next front approaches Friday, bringing cloud cover during the day and a small chance for showers later that evening. Rain becomes likely Friday night and Saturday as the front moves through. We don’t expect widespread thunderstorms, but a few claps of thunder and some downpours aren’t out of the question.
Colder, drier air arrives later in the day Saturday. Sunday will be noticeably colder, and the chilly air will stick around into next week. Our next rain-maker approaches Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.