Warm and dry until late Friday

Lee's afternoon app video update
By Lee Southwick | November 20, 2019 at 3:41 AM CST - Updated November 20 at 12:30 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A mild, sunny and comfortable day is underway! Temperatures have warmed up nicely, and highs are on either side of 70° this afternoon.

Tonight will be clear and cool with lows in the 40s, then tomorrow will feature one last sunny day before changes arrive.

Our next front approaches Friday, bringing cloud cover during the day and a small chance for showers later that evening. Rain becomes likely Friday night and Saturday as the front moves through. We don’t expect widespread thunderstorms, but a few claps of thunder and some downpours aren’t out of the question.

Next cold front moves through Friday night and Saturday
Next cold front moves through Friday night and Saturday (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Colder, drier air arrives later in the day Saturday. Sunday will be noticeably colder, and the chilly air will stick around into next week. Our next rain-maker approaches Tuesday.

7 day forecast
7 day forecast (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.